Ayushmann Khurrana goes global as he signs deal with THIS big music label: ‘Cannot wait to unveil my next song to people’

We all know that apart from acting, Ayushmann Khurrana is a brilliant singer with hit songs like Pani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm, Saadi Gali Aaja, and many more to his name. Now, in a significant development, the actor has recently signed a global record deal with a major music label.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and dropped a post in which he shared the news about his new global single. The caption read, "Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country’s leading music label, to take his sound to a global audience. Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs."



The post further read, "With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India’s borders. Stay tuned for his new release dropping this month!".

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence. I want to take my music to a global audience and I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before which is extremely exciting personally for me."

Ayushmann Khurrana has completed over a decade in Bollywood this year. Khurrana's career began with a successful debut in Vicky Donor. Since then, he has consistently delivered hit films across various genres.

Khurrana's filmography boasts critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, the dark comedy Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and the social comedies Dream Girl and Bala. He showcased his versatility by playing dual roles in Dream Girl 2. Khurrana's upcoming project is titled Lovebirds.

