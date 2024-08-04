Ayushmann Khurrana walks out of Meghna Gulzar’s film with Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here’s what we know

Fans were left extremely excited by the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana collaborating on a film with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. This would have marked their first time sharing the screen. However, it has now been learned that Ayushmann has walked out of the film, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't been able to fit in dates for Meghna Gulzar’s movie, reportedly titled Daayra, due to a packed schedule in the second half of 2024. The film is supposed to go on floors by the end of the year and will clash with Ayushmann’s US music tour. Also, he has two other cinematic ventures lined up besides Border 2.

The above-mentioned portal reported, “The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list. The production team has been informed, and Gulzar is said to be scouting for a suitable replacement.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Meghna’s film was based on true events. A source stated, “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has read the script and was shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case.”

It is also worth noting that Pinkvilla said that while Kareena and Ayushmann had agreed in principle to do the film, the paperwork still remained.

Meanwhile, we have also given exclusive updates about the Dream Girl 2 actor’s other two projects. He is set to do a spy comedy, which will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. It will be jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Sara Ali Khan is in talks to play the female lead.

Apart from this, we disclosed that Ayushmann is teaming up with Rashmika Mandanna for a horror comedy. Titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, it will be directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

