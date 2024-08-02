Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor makes brother Arjun Kapoor ‘proud’ by choosing ‘complex’ roles; latter says ‘Espionage done right’

The much-awaited thriller film Ulajh was released in cinemas today, August 2, 2024. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew starrer had given a glimpse into the suspenseful plot of the movie. A special screening was held last night, which was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has now shared his review of the film, expressing his pride in her and urging everyone to watch.

Arjun Kapoor, who attended the screening of Ulajh in Mumbai yesterday, took to Instagram Stories and penned a long note, appreciating the film. He said, “'Ulajh' is an engaging spy drama with standout performances by every character in the film. It's a captivating film that masterfully intertwines complex narratives.”

Lauding his sister Janhvi Kapoor for choosing complex roles, he expressed, “Proud of you @janhvikapoor for always selecting different material and complex characters.”

Tagging the rest of the cast and crew, he added, “Espionage done right. A must-watch for anyone who appreciates brilliant acting and compelling cinema. #ArjunRecommends @gulshandevaiah78 @roshan.matthew @iamsuds @vineetjain 12 @amritapndy @meiyangchang @rajeshtailang @ adilhussain @rajendra gupta_official @jitendrajoshi2.”

Have a look at Arjun’s story!

Other celebrities that were present at the screening of Ulajh included Rekha, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Karan Johar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shikhar Pahariya, and more.

The film has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime of the film is 134 minutes, aka 2 hours and 14 minutes. The soundtrack of the movie includes songs Shaukan, Aaja Oye, Main Hoon Tera Ae Watan, Ilahi Mere Rubaroo, Jao Ji Jao, and Thoda Galat.

Ulajh is set in the high-stakes world of international diplomacy, in which Janhvi Kapoor portrays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who goes through various challenges and betrayals during an important assignment. Along with Janhvi, the cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

Presented by Junglee Pictures, the film is helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria. It is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.

