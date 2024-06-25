Over the years, Dinesh Vijan has mastered the art of making horror comedies. The producer started his stint with the genre back in 2018 with Stree and followed it up with Bhediya and Munjya, forming his own horror comedy universe. While Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 15, we have exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan is reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar, for Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

Rashmika Mandanna locked for Vampires of Vijay Nagar

According to sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Satpodar have locked Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna to play the leads of this horror comedy set against the backdrop of vampires. “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the team is aiming to start the film in November.

The source further added that Vampires of Vijay Nagar will mark the second collaboration of Aditya Satpodar and Dinesh Vijan after the success of Munjya. “It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage,” the source added.

Ayushmann and Rashmika ready for first collaboration

Before moving on to Vampires of Vijay Nagar, Ayushmann is expected to wrap up shooting for the yet-untitled spy comedy produced by Karan Johar and also commence shooting for the Anurag Singh-directed Border 2. Rashmika on the other hand will wrap up shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun and Sikandar with Salman Khan before moving on to Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

