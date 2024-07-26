Singham Again actress Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in new selfie from UK vacation; see PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enjoying a serene vacation in the United Kingdom for the past few weeks. She has been sharing pictures from the holiday featuring her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh, and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

The actress, who is looking forward to the release of the film Singham Again in 2024, recently dropped a new selfie in which she radiated a lovely glow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘Hello’ with a beautiful selfie from her foreign getaway

Today, July 26, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories and posted a stunning selfie. In the picture, Kareena donned a chic beige jacket and dark sunglasses as her eyes faced away from the camera. She stood amid the greenery with her face absolutely glowing in her no-makeup look and hair styled in a bun.

Kareena simply captioned it with a “Hello” and an orange heart emoji.

Have a look at Kareena’s story!

Earlier this month, Kareena shared some pictures from her time at the beach with her family. With a mirror selfie taken against a scenic backdrop, she asked her followers in the caption, “Is it monday?”

Karisma Kapoor gushed over her, saying, “Everyone wants ur Monday.” The Crew star also dropped a photograph of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in which he was seen soaking up the sun on the beach. Kareena said, “DADDY-O. Summer 2024.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan starred in the heist comedy Crew, which was released in theaters on March 29. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishan, the film’s cast also included Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, scheduled to release on September 13.

Kareena will soon start preparing for the release of Singham Again, which is slated to hit the big screens this Diwali. In the role of Avni Kamat, she would be joining the cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s next installment of Cop Universe.

