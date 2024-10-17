Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique drops priceless childhood VIDEO of spending time with 'papa'; netizens extend support

Dussehra evening turned out to be shocking after Maharashtra's former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead at the festival. Three assailants fired gunshots at his chest and stomach area in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12, and the late politician succumbed to injuries at the Lilavati Hospital in the city. Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan is missing him through a childhood video of spending time with 'papa'. Netizens got emotional after watching the clip.

On October 17, Zeeshan Siddique took to Instagram to share a video of himself from his childhood days. The clip also features his late father, Baba Siddique. In the video, Zeeshan can be seen hanging out with his father, Baba Siddique, presumably at a party.

The late politician gives a peck on his cheeks as he lifts his little son in his arms. Zeeshan has a parrot sitting on his shoulder. The father and son share a heartwarming moment in the video.

"My papa," Zeeshan wrote along with a series of red heart and kissing emojis.

Netizens dropped several reactions to Zeeshan Qadri's latest video post on Instagram. Many of them got emotional while remembering the late politician. Some Instagram users offered condolences to Zeeshan.

"We all are with you bhai no one can fill the space of sir," read a comment. "Baba bhai ki shaan zinda hai woh Zeeshan," one of them wrote.

"Stay strong bhaijaan," an Instagram user wrote along with a red heart emoji. "We all are with you bhai stay strong boss will be always in our hearts," read one of the comments.

Baba Siddique, who was also famous for hosting Iftar parties during Eid, was attacked in his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra last week. The late politician was in critical condition when he was brought to the hospital. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra visited the hospital after hearing the news.

Soon after the news of his demise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed that the police detained two assailants belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third attacker was on the run.

