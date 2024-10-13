THROWBACK: When Salman Khan gave shoutout to Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique for feeding 1,25,000 families during lockdown

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan and NCP leader Baba Siddique’s close and warm bond of friendship is not hidden from anyone. The Sikandar actor remained a constant part of the veteran politician’s Iftaar parties. Being a true friend, Salman once lauded Baba Siddique and his son, Zeeshan Siddique, for feeding 1,25,000 people during the nationwide lockdown.

Back in 2020, Salman Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of veteran politician Baba Siddique and his son, Zeeshan Siddique. In the photo, the two are captured in a candid moment as they discuss something with masks on their faces and gloves in their hands. The duo is surrounded by packets of packed rations for needy families.

Hailing the gesture, Salman sent them a major shoutout and also urged people to do the same. He asserted that it should either be done by oneself or get it done by somebody reliable. He said, "Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan' Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through...@BabaSiddique @zeeshan_iyc"

Take a look

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday, i.e. October 13, 2024, by three shooters. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. Soon after, Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra, among others, reached the hospital to be with the grieving family in their difficult times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member claimed responsibility for the killing through a Facebook post. According to India Today, in a viral post, it has been revealed that the politician was murdered because of his close ties with Salman Khan and underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Anuj Thapan.

Several political figures and celebrities from the television and film industry, including Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Zareen Khan, MC Stan, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan, Sooraj Pancholi, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya with their grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde were seen arriving at Siddique's residence, Maqba Heights to pay their last respects.

​​​​​​Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera guards him through crowd as he returns after paying last respects