Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Arbaaz Khan says they are ensuring Salman Khan is 'protected'; 'Everyone is doing their best'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

After the tragic demise of NCP leader and Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique, superstar Salman Khan has been grabbing headlines these days. Reportedly, security around Salman's residence in Bandra has been tightened, and bystanders are prohibited from taking selfies. Now, his brother, Arbaaz Khan, recently shared that they are ensuring Salman is 'protected'. Arbaaz expressed that everyone is doing their best to keep him safe.

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Arbaaz Khan opened up about Baba Siddique's murder and stated that they are "protecting" Salman Khan after the late politician's death.

The actor-filmmaker shared that while the Khan family is still coping with the loss of Salman's close friend, Baba Siddique's murder, they are trying to do their best.

"We are ensuring that everybody, along with the government and the police, is making sure that things go the way they should, and, he's (Salman) protected. Everyone is doing their best. We want to stay this way right now," Arbaaz said at a promotional event for his upcoming film, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

During the same event, Arbaaz Khan shared that Maharashtra's former minister, Baba Siddique, was quite close to his family. Arbaaz recalled that the whole Bollywood industry would gather at Siddique's Iftar party during Eid.

Calling it an "unfortunate" incident, the producer noted that his family is trying to recover from Baba Siddique's murder.

Advertisement

Notably, Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment has been put under tight security and bystanders are not allowed to click selfies or record videos around the area, Times of India reported. Salman is also provided with Y+ security after the death of the late politician last week.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been allegedly targeting Salman Khan for many years. As per a report, the gang recently claimed that they take responsibility for Baba Siddique's assassination, citing his ties with the superstar.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Dussehra evening on October 12. Siddique was allegedly hit by bullets in the stomach and chest area in an assailant attack. He lost his life after succumbing to injuries at the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Baba Siddique's killing; says ‘we are all affected by the incident’