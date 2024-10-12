BREAKING: Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique shot dead after being hit by bullets; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday. Reportedly, Siddique was hit by bullets in the stomach and chest in an assailant attack. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The political leader succumbed to injuries.

According to ANI, Baba Siddique was attacked inside his MLA son's office in Bandra, Mumbai. Siddique was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. As per the sources, two to three shots were fired at him around 9:30 pm. Two people have been detained in connection with the firing, NDTV reported.

As per the portal, Maharashtra Chief Mister Eknath Shinde has confirmed that two people were taken into custody. While one attacker is from Uttar Pradesh, the other one hails from Haryana. "Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run," Shinde said.

The chief minister informed that he asked the Mumbai police to take strict action.

NCP National spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav paid his tribute to Baba Siddique. "He was fired upon by some people between 9 to 10 pm today. He was shot in the stomach. As per the information, the doctors have declared him dead," he told ANI.

"The police are investigating and some arrests have also taken place....It will soon be clear why this incident has taken place... My prayers for the departed soul..." he added.