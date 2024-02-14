Background dancer ‘golden dress girl’ from Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s TBMAUJ song goes viral; fans call her ‘beautiful’

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has received a mixed response from the audience but the songs of the film have become quite popular. From the title track to Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, the youth loves every track of the film and the number of reels that have been made on these songs is proof. Now, the popularity of the songs has reached a point that even the background dancer of one of the songs is going viral.

Background dancer from TBMAUJ's Laal Peeli Akhiyaan goes viral

Vani Nayak, a background dancer in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan has gone viral after she shared a clip from the song featuring her. Clad in a golden dress, Vani instantly grabs the attention and manages to hold it thanks to her charm and excellent dance moves.

Ever since she shared the clip on Instagram, it has become a rage with over 7 million views. The comments section is filled with fans drooling over her. "She's so pretty seriously" wrote an Instagram user with the username @khusimdangshawa. "She is giving lead actress energy 😭" commented @vishalxchoudhary. @mera_koi_username_koni commented, "Ohhh my God ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥"

Mira Rajput praises husband Shahid Kapoor's journey from being a background dancer to a film star

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira enjoyed the film at the special premiere. After watching the film, the proud wife took to Instagram stories and praised her husband's performance. Later, she reshared a post from Shahid’s fan page and appreciated his journey from being a background dancer to a film star and wrote, “From Background Dancer in “Taal” to turning all his dances into electrifying masterpieces.”

The fan club paired two performances of Shahid Kapoor. The first showcased his dance as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai-starrer Taal. The second one features his electric moves in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Kriti Sanon watches Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with fans

Kriti Sanon recently visited a cinema hall and watched TBMAUJ with fans. The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared her experience. In one of the video clips shared by her, she was captured enjoying the film along with the audience. She wrote, "Watching my film with the audience and hearing them react is bliss!!,”

TBMAUJ's Box Office

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya took an opening of 6.5 cr at the box office and showed decent growth on Saturday and Sunday taking the weekend total to 26.5 cr. On Monday, the film showed less than 50% drop as it fetched 3.4 cr taking the 4-day total to 29.9 cr. If the film remains steady from here on, it should target a first-week total close to the 40 crore mark.

The film is doing much better in Overseas as it is closing in on 2.5 million dollars of business in just 4 days. Looking at the trend, the film is targeting a lifetime total of 4 million dollars.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is about Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) who is struggling to find the perfect life partner until he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) during a work assignment in the US. He falls in love with Sifra only to find out later that she is a female robot and her name Sifra means Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.