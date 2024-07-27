Bad Newz actor Triptii Dimri admits planning to start auditioning for Western projects: ‘Even if I get a small part…’

Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Bad Newz, in which she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The actress has received critical acclaim for her role in the romantic comedy, and the movie has been a commercial hit at the box office. Recently, Dimri spoke about her aspirations in Hollywood and her desire to work on international projects.

Triptii Dimri expresses desire to work in Hollywood movies

According to reports, actress Triptii Dimri is currently searching for an agent to represent her in Western film industries. She is open to taking on even small roles if they could advance her career.

In a recent interview with Variety, Dimri revealed her "plans to begin auditioning for Western projects" and expressed her enthusiasm for the way actors work in those markets. "Even if I get a small part somewhere, I think it will be really helpful because I love the way actors work there," she said.

Triptii Dimri on the work front

On the professional front, Dimri has a busy schedule with several projects lined up. She is set to make a splash on the big screen with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise. In this film, she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Pinkvilla initially reported in April 2023 that a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, was in development with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii as the leads. The sequel, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shazia Iqbal, has been officially announced and is scheduled for release on November 22, 2024.

Her second film of the year is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring her opposite Rajkummar Rao. A fun video from the set, shared by both Triptii and Rajkummar, garnered a positive response from viewers. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this comedy-drama is set to be released on October 11, 2024.

Furthermore, a follow-up titled Animal Park is also in the works. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, among others, this film is anticipated to start production in 2026.

