Bad Newz: Loved Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba? These viral memes on dance number will make you go ROFL

Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz are currently one of the most trending topics on social media. The actor has undoubtedly impressed the audience with his moves and has got everyone grooving to the beats of the peppy number. It has also become a new favorite among memes. Here’s a look at some of the viral memes created for the song that will leave you in splits.

Viral memes on Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba

In this video shared on Instagram, the user is seen “vibing” to Vicky Kaushal's song with no worry for his career, exam, or job as they burn in the background. Aren’t we all grooving to the song without a care in the world?

This is another similar meme to the above one. Parents ask their son to study hard and become a doctor or IAS, but the son is busy doing the hook step of Tauba Tauba.

This hilarious reel is way too relatable, as the user learns the step from a dance tutorial, and once he finally gets it, he can’t stop showing it off to others.

Check out some more memes that will make you go ROFL:

More about the song Tauba Tauba and Bad Newz

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about a collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and singer Karan Aujla for a party number. A source close to the development revealed, “Singer Karan Aujla is all set to launch his first Bollywood chartbuster with the OG Punjabi munda himself, Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Karan have collaborated on a song in Anand Tiwari’s movie Bad Newz.”

Tauba Tauba is composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla. The dance moves have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, actress Triptii Dimri adds her charm to the track with her glamorous look.

Bad Newz, a comedy inspired by true events, is directed by Anand Tiwari. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the movie is all set to entertain audiences when it releases in theaters this Friday, July 19, 2024.

