Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk fool Triptii Dimri in ‘multiverse of kalesh’; leave Ayushmann Khurrana and fans in splits

The highly anticipated comedy entertainer Bad Newz is all set to hit cinemas this Friday, July 19, 2024. The lead star cast, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, have been promoting the movie across the country. The camaraderie among them is clearly visible in their funny social media content. In a new hilarious reel, Vicky and Ammy fool Triptii, leaving everyone in splits, including Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk’s bromance shines in new reel with Triptii Dimri

Today, July 17, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a new reel made during the promotions of his upcoming movie Bad Newz. In the video, Vick sweetly offers a chocolate bar to Triptii Dimri, while she gives him a water bottle in return. As the actor drinks the water, he immediately faints, and the flashback shows Triptii spiking the bottle.

Triptii happily walks off with Ammy Virk, but the moment she eats the chocolate, she also loses consciousness. The flashback reveals that Vicky and Ammy saw Triptii’s plan, and they laced the chocolate. At the end, the boys are seen walking together in style, their bromance on display. This is unlike their characters in the film, who will be fighting each other to win Triptii’s love.

The caption of the post read, “#BadNewz - Multiverse of Kalesh!!! In cinemas near you THIS FRIDAY… Book your tickets now!”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Ayushmann Khurrana and fans’ reactions to Bad Newz ‘multiverse’ reel

In the comments section of the post, actor Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t stop laughing and termed it the “greater Kalesh colony.”

Fans were reminded of a similar viral social media trend from some time ago. One person said, “bro casually brought back the trend,” while another wrote, “That's cinematic masterpiece.” Many others called it “awesome” and used laughing emojis in the comments.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The film’s songs, Tauba Tauba, Jaanam, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, are currently entertaining the audience ahead of its release.

ALSO READ: Ulajh Trailer OUT: Diplomat or traitor? Janhvi Kapoor’s intense avatar will leave you intrigued; Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah shine