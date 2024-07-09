Bad Newz song Jaanam OUT: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s crackling chemistry in steamy scenes will leave you speechless

The internet has been abuzz with Tauba Tauba ever since the song was released. The track has gone extremely viral at parties and events, with people making reels on social media as they try the choreography. After the Vicky Kaushal dance number, the second song of the movie Bad Newz was released. Called Jaanam, it is a sizzling romantic track that highlights the chemistry between Vicky and Triptii Dimri.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romance in Jaanam song from Bad Newz will captivate you

Today, July 9, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Bad Newz unveiled a new song from the soundtrack. Jaanam has been sung, composed, and written by Vishal Mishra. It is a soothing song with catchy lyrics and beats that are refreshing.

In the romantic track’s music video, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s characters Akhil and Saloni are seen going on a relaxing getaway. The song is filled with steamy scenes, and the duo sets the screen on fire with their breathtaking chemistry that will leave you speechless.

Watch the song’s music video here!

Fan reactions to Bad Newz song Jaanam ft. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri

Fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation after the music video was released. One person called it a “Deeply romantic song,” while another complimented the lead actors, saying, “Tripti Aur Vicky Ki Chemistry Tauba Tauba."

A user praised the singer, writing, “Vishal Mishra Vocals From Heart.” A comment read, “This is the most sultry song of the year! The smooth vocals and captivating beat make it irresistible. It’s a vibe like no other!”

More about Bad Newz

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk plays a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Tauba Tauba, the first song from the music album, was released on July 2. It has been composed, sung, and penned by Karan Aujla, while the dance moves have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz arrives in cinemas on July 19.

