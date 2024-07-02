Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba OUT: Vicky Kaushal sets stage ablaze with his moves in Karan Aujla’s track; Triptii Dimri adds her charm

The trailer of the upcoming movie Bad Newz was released recently and created a lot of buzz among the viewers. Now, it’s time for the songs of the Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer to impress the audience. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Vicky’s collaboration with singer Karan Aujla for a party number in the film. The track Tauba Tauba was unveiled by the makers today.

Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba ft. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri will make you groove

After teasing the fans with a small clip from what is being called the ‘Baap of all collaborations,’ the team of the movie Bad Newz have released the first song from the album. Titled Tauba Tauba, the track is composed, sung, and penned by Karan Aujla. The smoldering moves have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Dressed in a black suit, Vicky Kaushal absolutely steals the show with his dance. Karan Aujla also makes an appearance, vibing with the Punjabi munda. Looking gorgeous in a golden dress, Triptii Dimri adds her own charm to the song, which also gives a glimpse into her chemistry with Vicky.

The visually stunning Tauba Tauba with its catchy beats and lyrics might just be the party anthem of the season.

Watch the song’s music video here!

Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section under the music video with their appreciation. One person said, “Best ever collaboration karan aujla nd vicky Kaushal,” while another predicted, “This song will go trending in short and reels.”

Users praised the actors, saying, “Vicky kaushal finally has his own anthem to groove, and what moves man :),” and “Tripti The Rising Star.”

More about Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz

Bad Newz is a comedy inspired by true events which has been written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Bad Newz, presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, is all set to entertain you in cinemas from July 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sarfira song Khudaya OUT: Akshay Kumar is afraid to lose Radhikka Madan in this soulful Sufi track