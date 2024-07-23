Bad Newz: Neha Dhupia offers peek into ‘the many moods’ with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk; see BTS pics

The recently released movie Bad Newz is receiving a lot of praise from the audience for its entertainment value and acting performances. Apart from the lead trio of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia also impresses in the hilarious role of Maa Corona. Neha has now shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, offering a peek into the camaraderie of the team.

Neha Dhupia goes behind the scenes of Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Today, July 23, 2024, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures from Bad Newz. The first one is a happy shot of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha as they sit on a sofa during the shoot of the yoga sequence on the beach. Another picture was a selfie of the cast with director Anand Tiwari.

In one photograph, Triptii and Neha were seen posing together. There were more images of Neha dressed up in her character, while some pictures captured the team traveling on the plane.

The caption of the post read, “The many moods of #badnewz... For the real footage, it’s at a theatre. near you.”

Have a look at the post!

Earlier, Neha Dhupia also dropped a BTS video from the sets of Bad Newz. The clip showed her on a rickshaw ride with Vicky and captured some more fun moments with the cast. Neha wrote, “It’s never not fun with this crazy bunch... #maacorona ki kasam mazaa aa gaya. #badnewz.”

More about the movie Bad Newz

Bad Newz is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja and helmed by director Anand Tiwari. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari produced the film. It revolves around the chaos that comes into the lives of the lead characters due to the phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation.

The music album of the film has been loved by the audience, with the dance number Tauba Tauba becoming a viral sensation. Other songs on the soundtrack include Jaanam and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Rabb Warga, Haule Haule, and Raula Raula.

It hit the big screens on July 19 and is currently running in cinemas.

