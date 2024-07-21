Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba hookstep on audience demand during theater visit; expresses gratitude

The highly anticipated movie Bad Newz was released in cinemas last Friday, July 19, 2024. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has taken a good box office opening and has been appreciated by the audience for its humor and performances. Vicky recently visited a theater in Mumbai to gauge the reaction of the viewers. He basked in their love and even did the hookstep of his trending song Tauba Tauba.

Vicky Kaushal surprises the audience watching Bad Newz in theater and does Tauba Tauba step

Today, July 21, the Instagram handle of the production house behind Bad Newz offered a peek into Vicky Kaushal’s theater visit last night on their Stories. In one video, Vicky, dressed in a white kurta pajama, could be seen waving at the audience as they finished watching the movie, and the end credits song, Tauba Tauba, started playing. As everyone cheered for him and praised the film, Vicky thanked them.

Vicky revealed that he got to know that the show was close to houseful, so he wished to come and personally express his gratitude. The caption on the story read, “Akhil Chadha surprised the audience to give an extra dose of entertainment!”

In another clip, Vicky was seen doing the hookstep of Tauba Tauba on the audience’s request. The happiness and joy were reflected on his face. The actor also obliged them with selfies and pictures.

More about Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad Newz

Bad Newz is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Anand Tiwari. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari have produced the film.

In Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Akhil Chadha, while Triptii Dimri is Saloni Bagga, and Ammy Virk portrays Gurbir Pannu. In this comic entertainer, Saloni finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. As Akhil and Gurbir compete with each other, Saloni has to decide who she’ll choose.

Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy had been busy promoting the movie throughout the country prior to its theatrical release.

