Bad Newz Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s rom-com

Bad Newz, one of the much-awaited films of the year 2024, hit the big screen today, July 19. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, had created a lot of buzz through its hilarious trailer and the catchy songs, especially the viral Tauba Tauba. As the film finally released, the people who watched the film shared their thoughts and opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens review Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz

In their reviews, many X users showered praise on Bad Newz. They were impressed by its humor and the performances of the lead trio of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk as well as their dynamic. There were special mentions for the chemistry, music, and the entertainment value of the film.

Read the following tweets to make up your mind about watching the film:

One person said, “#BadNewzReview: LIGHT-HEARTED (3.5/5) #BadNewz is a hilarious and heartwarming ride! The chemistry between the leads is electric, and the humor is on point. The film's message about love and acceptance is beautifully woven throughout the story.”

Another user wrote, “#BadNewz is totally entertaining (4 stars) #VickyKaushal steals the limelight, #TriptiiDimri continues to impress, #AmmyVirk is fun-tastic. #TaubaTauba and #meremehboobmeresanam song raises the music album. P-A-I-S-A-W-A-S-O-O-L @vickykaushal09 #BadNewzReview.”

A netizen praised, “#BadNewz is full to comedy entertainer. Go laugh your heads off and Tauba Tauba looks even better on the big screen. Worth it!”

A tweet read, “Superb First Half Followed By Average Second Half (The Drama Portions Could Have Been A Lot Better IMO). Chartbuster Music, Good Comedy, Chemistry Between Leads Works Big Time For The Film. A Good Watch. #BadNewzReview.”

An individual gushed over Vicky Kaushal’s performance, saying, “it's inevitable truth that vicky kaushal is absolutely incapable of giving a bad acting performance.”

Another user complimented Triptii Dimri, stating, “i’m sorry for doubting u miss tripti dimri your face card is insane i couldn’t take my eyes off HERR.”

A post exclaimed, “I Watched a Super-Hit Movie #BadNewz. What an Amazing Movie. Loved it. Thank you #KaranJohar @dimplemathias @vickykaushal09 @tripti_dimri23 @AmmyVirk @NehaDhupia @ishita_moitra for Giving a Blockbuster Movie. My review: (5 stars).”

One user showered love on the lead trio, saying, “Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri aur Ammy Virk! These 3 were so chaotic in the whole movie, really loved them! #BadNewz.”

Another person expressed, “#BadNewzReview: Delightfully Entertaining! (3.5/5) #BadNewz delivers a blend of laughter and warmth! The dynamic between the main characters is fantastic, with humor that hits the mark. The film’s narrative on love and acceptance is seamlessly integrated, making it a must-watch.”

Check out more reactions:

More about Bad Newz

In Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri plays the role of Saloni, who finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers. Vicky Kaushal’s Akhil and Ammy Virk’s Gurbir then compete with each other to win Saloni’s love. Neha Dhupia also plays a significant role.

The movie with a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes is directed by Anand Tiwari. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

The soundtrack of the film consists of the dance number Tauba Tauba, romantic songs Jaanam and Rabb Warga, the peppy track Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and more.

