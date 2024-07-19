Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer rom-com has special appearances by THESE actresses

Spoiler Warning: This article contains Bad Newz spoilers.

The highly anticipated film starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk premiered on July 19, 2024, receiving rave reviews from both fans and critics. Surprisingly, two additional stunning actresses also have made a special appearance in the romantic comedy.

Actresses who made a cameo in Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz

Several clips from Bad Newz are circulating on social media, revealing appearances by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. It appears that the Dream Girl 2 actress has a significant cameo in the film, with viral videos indicating she portrays a movie star. Her role adds an intriguing element to the plot. Additionally, the opening disclaimers include a note of thanks to Ananya Panday.

That's not all. Neha Sharma also makes an appearance in another pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, she is playing Ammy's ex-girlfriend in the romantic comedy. She looks stunning, and her presence further enhances the film's humor.

In addition to these actors, Bad Newz features Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha.

More about Bad Newz

The trailer for Bad Newz promises a hilarious comedy. It features Triptii Dimri's character, who is pregnant but unsure of the father's identity. She first meets Vicky Kaushal's character, and they fall in love. She informs him that she's expecting but is uncertain if the baby is his.

Advertisement

Later, Ammy Virk's character enters, and she falls in love with him too, discovering that the baby might also be his. The situation escalates when doctors suggest that both Vicky and Ammy could be the fathers due to a rare condition.

According to Pinkvilla's review, Bad Newz is an unadulterated fun entertainer with potential that's left untapped. The concept of the film had much more scope for a deeper and broader messaging but it gets reduced to a movie you watch for a few laughs and gags, before getting on with your life.

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in leading roles. Up next, she will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Apart from Call Me Bae, she has a couple of other exciting projects and one of them is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also said to be doing a film with Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Katrina Kaif can't keep calm after watching Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's romcom; see her review