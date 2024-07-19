Bad Newz Review: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk film is harmless fun with a lot of untapped potential

Plot:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

What Works For Bad Newz:

Bad Newz is exactly how it pitches itself to be - an unabashed comedy. It doesn't really take itself too seriously and expects the same from those who watch. The dialogues are really fun to listen to. Many of the dialogues are hilarious also because of how meta they are. The chemistry of the leads makes the movie quite enjoyable. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk are seamless in their roles and Triptii Dimri too is quite good. The songs are overall great and that includes the couple of fleeting soulful tracks part of the film. Special mentions to the Akhil Chaddha jingle that makes you chuckle everytime it plays in the background. The surprise cameo at the end, does actually surprise.

What Doesn't Work For Bad Newz:

The writing of Bad Newz isn't particularly good, as a result of which it never really soars as high as it had the potential to soar, given its strong subject matter. The comedy at times feels forced. Bad Newz also becomes really melodramatic in a few portions, thus pulling the movie down quite a bit. The post-climax scene is hard to relate after all that happened in the climax. The makers' attempt to end the film on a comedic-high, comes at the cost of the storytelling.

Watch the Bad Newz Trailer

Performances In Bad Newz:

Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chaddha is seamless, be it in the comedy scenes or the dramatic and romantic scenes. Ammy Virk as Gurbir Pannu is an absolute joy to watch. Triptii Dimri as Saloni Bagga is pretty good in her role but there is scope for better. Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chaddha lend able support. Other supporting actors are formidable. The suprise cameos are alright.

Final Verdict Of Bad Newz:

Bad Newz is an unadulterated fun entertainer with potential that's left untapped. The concept of the film had much more scope for a deeper and broader messaging but it gets reduced to a movie you watch for a few laughs and gags, before getting on with your life.

You can now watch Bad Newz at a theatre near you. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

