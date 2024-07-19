Bad Newz: Katrina Kaif can't keep calm after watching Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's romcom; see her review

Katrina Kaif watched Vicky Kaushal's latest romantic comedy Bad Newz at a special screening on July 18. The gorgeous actress has shared her review of the film and it seems she has enjoyed it throughout including the performances of Vicky, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Katrina took to Instagram stories and heaped praise on the whole team of Bad Newz. But the way she praised Vicky speaks volumes about how much she adores him.

Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal and the whole Bad Newz team

After watching Bad Newz, Katrina Kaif posted her review of the film on Instagram stories and shared how much she enjoyed it. "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was" she wrote about the film. Katrina loved the bromance of Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. While praising it, she wrote, "Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry ...."

The actress who couldn't stop gushing over her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal penned, "@vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen." She then went on to praise Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri also for their screen presence and performances. Katrina said she loved Ammy in the film and used the star eye emoji for Triptii.

Vicky Kaushal's beautiful birthday wishes for Katrina Kaif

Katrina celebrated her birthday on July 16 and being a good husband, Vicky posted a series of beautiful pictures of him and Katrina on Instagram. Along with the pictures, he wrote a sweet note which read as "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"

Several industry friends like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk and more also sent her good wishes in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's work front

After Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical film Chhava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to release on December 6, 2024.

He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming ambitious film Love & War. The film will have him alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and is expected to release on Christmas 2025.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi which was released on January 12, 2024. The actress is yet to announce her next film.

