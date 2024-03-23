Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer to be out on THIS date

Ever since the buzz started about Bollywood's dynamic duo, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, joining forces for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie, fans have been buzzing with excitement. Known for their jaw-dropping action scenes in past films, the anticipation is through the roof to witness their magic in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Finally, the moment we've been waiting for has arrived as the makers have unveiled the trailer release date for this much-awaited flick, promising an adrenaline-packed spectacle on the big screen. Get ready to be thrilled as these two action powerhouses unite to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer date revealed

Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram and shared a new poster with the trailer date release featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. The actors look amazing in their rugged looks. Alongside the post, Jackky captioned it, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan lekar aa rahe hain bada dhamaka! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26!

Take a look:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

On Wednesday, January 24, the creators of the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped a teaser on their social media platforms. The 1-minute and 38-second clip starts with stunning shots of beautiful locations, setting the scene for the introduction of a menacing villain who poses a serious threat to India.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff make a grand entrance, ready to defend the nation against this looming danger. The powerful dialogue, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum, bach ke rehna humse, Hindustan hai hum,” (Soldier at heart, devil in mind, beware of us, for we are India) plays in the background, capturing the essence of these soldiers who are both warriors and strategists.

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about BMCM

Director Ali Abbas Zafar emphasized in a statement the dedication and effort poured into the production, with a diverse and skilled crew from around the globe working on bringing BMCM to life for audiences.

He underscored the importance of having Akshay and Tiger, India's original action heroes, who smoothly handle the demanding sequences while ensuring the film connects with its intended mass audience. Ali expressed his excitement, declaring his eagerness to present the film to fans and audiences on the big screen this Eid in April 2024.

More About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's BMCM

Joining the stellar cast alongside the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a significant role. Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead, with Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy also part of the ensemble, promising a diverse and compelling lineup.

The film's musical landscape is curated by the talented Vishal Mishra, with lyrical finesse provided by Irshad Kamil. Choreography maestros Bosco-Caesar are orchestrating the dance sequences, ensuring a captivating blend of visuals and infectious beats. Currently shooting three tracks against the stunning backdrop of Jordan, the soundtrack is expected to be a sensory delight.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-authored the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani handling dialogues, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Set to hit theaters on Eid in April, fans are eagerly awaiting both the trailer and the music album's release, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff take action to next level; turn ‘shaitans’ to defend nation