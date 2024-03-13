What to watch this weekend: Sara Ali Khan-Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak to Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha; vote NOW

Gear up for a promising list of movies or series releases this upcoming weekend. These exciting releases are a mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, fantasy, and more genres. From Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Pankaj Tripathi's Murder Mubarak to Sidharth Malhotra's much-awaited Yodha, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies for you to binge-watch this weekend.

As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or series you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. You can scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Murder Mubarak

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 15

March 15 Stars: Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma

Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Murder Mubarak, during a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. It is a tale of seven suspects, one detective, and a thrilling web of mysterious intrigue.

Advertisement

2. Yodha

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 15

March 15 Stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani Director: Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre

Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Ambre Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theater

Yodha follows the hijacking of a passenger plane by terrorists, an off-duty soldier on board formulates a tactical plan to overcome the hijackers and guarantee the passengers' safety amidst the challenges arising from engine failure.

3. Bastar: The Naxal Story

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: March 15

March 15 Stars: Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen

Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theater

Bastar: The Naxal Story draws inspiration from actual events involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion erupted in 1910 in what is now Chhattisgarh.

4. Main Atal Hoon

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Release Date: March 14

March 14 Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra

Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra Director: Ravi Jadhav

Ravi Jadhav Genre: Drama, Biography

Drama, Biography Where to watch/OTT Platform: ZEE5

Main Atal Hoon follows the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Pankaj Tripathi), who served as Prime Minister of India three times. The laureate of the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan was also a major senior leader and co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vote now:

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Emraan Hashmi's Showtime; vote NOW