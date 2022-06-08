14 best Hindi movies on Amazon Prime for film buffs

Watching movies is one of the common hobbies of everyone. All thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime where we can now watch the latest as well as old movies to pass our time and have fun. As we all know 'Too many cooks spoil the broth', so maybe too many options available on Amazon Prime can make you confused about what to watch. So, here we have curated a list of the top Hindi movies on Amazon Prime that are fun to watch.

Top 14 Hindi movies on Amazon Prime of all time

1. Trapped

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this is one of the best thriller Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime. The movie was released on 17th March 2017 in India and was loved by the audience as well as by film critics. The plot of the movie is that Shaurya who is a call center employee wants to marry his girlfriend, Noorie.

With the intention to move to a new flat with his girlfriend, he decides to go on a house hunt. His search ends when he finds out about Swarg, a high-rise apartment complex. He goes to the complex to see the flat and comes to know that the entire building is empty due to construction as well as some legal issues. He then unintentionally locks himself up in the flat, and no one is aware that he is there. The movie is all about how he survives without food, water, and electricity and the ways he tries to get out of the building.

This amazing Hindi movie was nominated for 7 awards, out of which it won three awards - The critic's Award for Best Actor, Best Sound Design, and Best Editing Award. The movie also won the 'Best Asian Film' award at Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival 2017.

The film grossed a total of ₹28.5 million and the acting of Rajkumar Rao was highly praised by everyone. It is a must-watch movie if you are a fan of thriller films based on survival instincts.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Geetanjali Thapa

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

2. Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

Famously known as ZNMD, it is one of the favorite Bollywood films of all. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie was released on 15th July 2011 and was a huge blockbuster. The movie is still loved for its cast, storyline, acting, and songs. The film highlights the story of three childhood friends, Imran, Kabir, and Arjun who decide to go on a three-week road trip after one of their friends gets engaged.

The trip brings out the best in every person: Arjun is shown as a workaholic and on the trip, he meets Laila who teaches him how to live every moment of life beautifully and stop overthinking about the future/work. Imran, on the other hand, wishes to meet his father, who is an artist. Kabir and his fiancée Natasha understand that they have nothing in common and indulge in various misunderstandings. During the trip, all the friends take part in dangerous sports to make their vacation more adventurous and fun.

The movie was a hit at the Box office and earned ₹153 crores. The movie also produced some brilliant songs like 'Senorita', 'Sooraj ki baahon mein', and so on. When the movie was released, many people believed it to be a remake of another famous movie 'Dil Chahta hai', but after watching it, people realized that the storyline of ZNMD is completely different.

The movie won a lot of awards including the Best Film Award, Best Editor Award, and Best Production Designer Award by Asian Film Awards in 2012. Farhan Akhtar was awarded the best supporting actor award, while Hrithik Roshan was awarded the best actor award at Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India 2012. The film gained 33 awards in total in different categories and all the cast members including Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol received awards for the movie.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

3. Tumbbad

Tumbbad is one of the most classic movies ever made in India. It is a period horror Hindi movie directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi (Creative Director), and Adesh Prasad (Co-Director). The movie was released in theatres on 12th October 2018 and was applauded for its screenplay, acting, and plot development. Its total box office collection was about ₹13.57 crores.

The movie follows the storyline of a mythological monster named Hastar, who should not be worshipped, and a family who builds a shrine for the monster to gain cursed wealth. In an attempt to do so, they face catastrophic consequences. Tumbbad is a movie that perfectly shows how greed for wealth can destroy everything in the life of a person.

The film was highly praised by film critics and was the first Indian film to be premiered in the critics' week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the El Gouna Film Festival, Morbido Film Fest, Nitte International Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, and the Screamfest Horror Film Festival.

The movie took a lot of years to shoot because the directors wanted everything to look real, and it received 12 awards in total. The movie was awarded by El Gouna Film Festival 2018, Asian Film Awards, Awards of the International Indian Film Academy 2019, CinemAsia Film Festival 2019, Filmfare Awards 2019, and so on.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Mohammad Samad, Ronjini Chakraborty, Anita Date

Directors: Anand Gandhi, Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad

4. Hichki

If you want to watch a feel-good movie this weekend with a good message, then you must watch Hichki. It is a comedy-drama movie directed by Siddharth Malhotra and was released on 23rd March 2018. The movie is based on the book Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had written by Brad Cohen.

The movie is about a young lady Naina Mathur who has Tourette Syndrome and aspires to become a teacher. The movie shows how she turns her weakness into her strength and makes the entire school proud. It is without any doubt one of the best Hindi movies on Amazon Prime.

The movie was successful commercially and earned a total gross of ₹2.15 billion. Rani Mukherjee's acting in the movie garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and film critics. She even received nominations for Best Actress at various awards functions, out of which she won the Best Actress Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The movie was such a huge blockbuster that it was also screened at the Giffoni Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India, and the Shanghai International Film Festival.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Neeraj Kabi, Asif Basra

Director: Siddharth P. Malhotra

5. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Although this is one of the best thriller Bollywood movies available on Amazon Prime, it can take you on a roller-coaster ride because the lead actor in this movie is Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on 3rd April 2015.

It is one of the best Hindi movies on Amazon Prime in the action and thriller genre and was based on the character of the famous fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi. Although the movie received mostly positive reviews from film critics, it failed to impress the audience. Its total box office collection was 50 crore rupees.

The movie is all about a famous detective Byomkesh Bakshi who investigates the disappearance of a chemist, and during his investigation, he unfolds a larger conspiracy that is made to create a ruckus in Calcutta. The directors of the movie were planning to make a sequel to the movie with Sushant Singh Rajput, but after the actor's demise, the chances of making a sequel are less.

Neeraj Kabli got nominated for the Best Actor in a negative role award by Stardust Awards in 2016. The songs of the movie are also great, and it is a must one-time watch movie.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Swastika Mukherjee

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

6. October

October is a one-of-a-kind movie that was released on 13th April 2018. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar and is considered one of the best Hindi drama films on Amazon Prime. The movie was praised a lot by the critics, and Varun Dhawan's performance got a lot of praise after the movie. Despite the great performance of the actors, the movie was a modest commercial success.

The movie depicts the story of two interns namely Dan and Shiuli who work at the same hotel and are brought closer in an unexpected turn of events. Shiuli is shown as a responsible person who takes her job very seriously, while Dan, on the other hand, is careless. Slowly and gradually, both of them start developing feelings for each other and create a bond that leads to an internal awakening. The songs of the movie are soul-stirring and it is a great movie to watch.

October received a total of 13 award nominations, out of which Varun Dhawan won the award for the 'Best Actor' NBT Utsav Award.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao, Varun Dhawan

Director: Shoojit Sircar

7. Shershaah

Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra (an Indian military officer who got killed in the Kargil War). The film was released on 12th August 2021 and was a blockbuster. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, the movie covers the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Indian soldier Captain. Vikram Batra killed the terrorists, defended Area Flat Top, and contributed to India's success in the Kargil war. He was an integral part of the Kargil War and was hit in the chest by an enemy sniper. After that, Captain Vikram Batra was hit by a Rocket Propelled Grenade that led to his demise.

The movie is one of the best biological war films and was loved by everyone. Amazon stated on 31st August 2021 that the movie had become the most-watched Hindi film on the platform in India. The movie received 31 award nominations, out of which it won 16 awards.

Sidharth Malhotra won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role - Male' award and Kiara Advani won the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role - Female' award by Awards of the International Indian Film Academy 2022. Shershaah also won the 'Best Film' award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022. The movie was a huge commercial success and is one of the best Hindi movies on Amazon Prime to watch for the love of the country.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Director: Vishnuvardhan

8. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

This is one of the best romantic Hindi movies available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch a light-hearted rom-com movie with your loved one, then do watch this one. The movie was released on 12th December 2008 and was a huge blockbuster.

The movie is about a simple and shy man Surinder who falls in love with a lively girl Tani. After marriage, he undergoes a complete makeover to impress her. The movie is a sweet comedy, romantic movie that can even make you cry at the end. It is all about 'true love is above everything' and people who like watching romantic movies must watch this one.

After the release, the movie broke many box-office records and was declared a year-end super hit. It grossed over ₹1.57 billion worldwide and was loved by critics too. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year overseas and is one of the most-watched movies on Amazon Prime to date.

The soundtrack of this romantic movie was composed by Salim-Sulaiman and became the first-ever Bollywood soundtrack to reach the top 10 album sales on the iTunes store. All the songs in the movie 'Rab ne Bana di Jodi' have a melodious tune, and that is why they are loved by all. In fact, it is one of the best Bollywood musical movies.

In a nutshell, it is a great romantic movie to watch at any time. The movie had a total of 19 award nominations, out of which it won 5 awards. Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award, and Anushka Sharma won the 'Breakthrough Role (Actress)' award at Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India in 2009.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak

Director: Aditya Chopra

9. Sholay

When we are talking about the best Hindi films on Amazon Prime, then there is no way we can miss one of the most epic Bollywood films ever made, and that is - Sholay. The movie was made around 47 years ago, but it's dialogue 'Kitne admi the?', and 'Holi kab hai?' are still remembered by everyone.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this epic action-adventure Bollywood movie was released on 15th August 1975. The movie is about a former police officer who wants to avenge his family's murder. For this, he hires two criminals who are best friends with each other - Jai and Veeru to capture the ruthless bandit Gabbar Singh. While on this mission, Jai falls in love with a widow Radha, while Veeru gets drawn to a talkative young lady Basanti. The movie is all about how Jai and Veeru capture the dacoit Gabbar. Sholay is considered one of the best Indian films and was ranked no. 1 in the British Film Institute's poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time in the year 2002. It was even named the Best Film of 50 years by the judges of the 50th Filmfare Awards in 2005.

When the movie was first released, it didn't receive positive reviews, but positive word-of-mouth worked excellently for the movie and helped it to become a commercial success. The movie broke all the records and ran for more than 5 years at Mumbai's Minerva theatre.

The movie received a lot of awards including Best Supporting Actor (Hindi) won by Amjad Khan, Best Art Director won by Ram Yedekar, and Best Cinematographer (Color) won by Dwarka Divecha at the Bengal Film Journalists' Award in 1976. It is an epic Bollywood film that must be watched at least once by everyone.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan

Director: Ramesh Sippy

10. 3 Idiots

If you are even a bit tensed then just say 'All is well', and watch the movie 3 Idiots. It is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime and is about two friends Farhan and Raju who go on a venture to search for their long-lost college friend Rancho. While searching for him, they revisit their college days and reminisce the memories of their friend Rancho who brought out the real version of themselves and inspired them to think differently.

The movie shows the real struggles that students go through and the never-ending rat race that is prevalent in this world. It is a great Bollywood comedy movie that garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and film critics. The movie became one of the few Bollywood movies to become successful in China and Japan and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the 2000s.

Its estimated box office collection is about ₹400.6 crore. 3 Idiots was nominated for a total of 67 awards, out of which it won 27 awards.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

11. Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke is one of the best Hindi films on Amazon Prime and is a remake of the famous Bengali movie Chhadmabeshi. The movie was released on 11th April 1975 and is still remembered for the epic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The movie is about a botany professor Parimal Tripathi who falls in love with Sulekha Chaturvedi, and later gets married to her. Sulekha admires her brother-in-law a lot for his wit and intelligence. So, Parimal Tripathi decides to take up the challenge of fooling her brother-in-law, which results in various humorous incidents.

This is regarded as one of the best Hindi films on Amazon prime and is loved for its songs too. All music is composed by S.D. Burman and the movie has some great songs like 'Ab Ke Sajan Saawan Mein', and so on.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Asrani, Lily Chakravarty, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

12. Dum Laga ke Haisha

This is one of the best Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime that takes a huge step forward in smashing preconceived notions of beauty. This is a beautiful movie to watch if you believe in the quote "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder." The movie was released on 27th February 2015 and was a blockbuster. The movie is about Prem, a school dropout, who reluctantly marries a sweet, educated, working girl Sandhya. He doesn't like her though because she is overweight and does everything to keep away from her. How he finally falls in love is a question that can be answered only once you watch this movie.

It is a very sweet and cute romantic movie that will melt your heart away. The movie got 28 award nominations, out of which it won 16 awards. Its song 'Mooh mooh ke dhaage' also garnered a lot of appreciation for its soulful lyrics and tune.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Director: Sharat Katariya

13. Chak De! India

Chak De! India is one of the best sports Hindi films on Amazon Prime that was released on 10th August 2007. The movie features the story of Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian Men's National Field Hockey team who after losing to Pakistan is humiliated a lot. After seven years, he becomes the coach of the Indian National Women's Hockey Team and wishes to redeem himself by making the team win. However, the task seems near impossible as the 16 players have no unity. The movie shows the struggles of the coach and the players to win the championship trophy.

The movie was termed a blockbuster by Box Office India and got a lot of praise for its screenplay, performances, and direction. The movie earned a lot of awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Vivan Bhatena, Mohit Chauhan, Joyshree Arora, Vibha Chibber, Anaitha Nair

Director: Shimit Amin

14. Rock On

Rock On is one of the best musical drama films on Amazon Prime that was released on 29th August 2008. The movie was inspired by the South Korean movie 'A Happy Life' and was even archived at the Academy Film Archive library. The movie is about four best friends: Joseph Mascarenhas (Joe), Aditya Shroff (Adi), Kedar Zaveri / Killer Drummer "KD", and Rob Nancy who reunite to relive their glorious moments as a rock band.

The movie was a hit commercially and earned about ₹36 crores at the box office. The movie was nominated for 31 awards, out of which it won 20 awards. All in all, it is one of the best Hindi films on Amazon prime in the musical drama niche.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami, Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli, Koel Purie, Luke Kenny, Nicolette Bird, and Daizy Ingall.

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Conclusion

Good movies are a treat to watch. So, take an Amazon subscription right now and watch these great Hindi films on Amazon Prime to make your weekend happier and livelier.

