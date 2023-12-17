Best OTT Movie 2023 Results: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan races ahead; wins by a huge margin

The year 2023 saw some exceptional, entertainment-filled OTT movie releases throughout the year. The year is coming to an end, and Pinkvilla conducted a poll, giving the readers a chance to vote for what they thought was the best OTT movie of the year. Well, the verdict is finally out! Scroll down to find out which movie has emerged as the winner.

Fans vote Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan as winner of Best 2023 OTT movie POLL

11 movies were in the race for the best 2023 OTT movie. The final polling results, based on voting by 165 users in 2 days, saw Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut film Jaane Jaan emerge as a clear favorite winner with an unassailable lead of 34 percent votes. Manoj Bajpayee’s courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was the runner-up with 17 percent votes. Next on the list were Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu, with 10 percent of total votes, respectively.

Check out the results below:

List of movies included in Best 2023 OTT movie POLL

The 11 movies in the race for Best 2023 OTT movie poll included Jaane Jaan, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Mission Majnu, Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film Khufiya, Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar, Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical The Archies, Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy, Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal. It also included the anthology film Lust Stories 2 starring the likes of Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother Maya (Kareena), who lives with her daughter Tara in Kalimpong. After she gets involved in a murder, her neighbour and brilliant maths teacher Naren Vyas (Jaideep Ahlawat) offers his help and plots the cover-up. Meanwhile, Inspector Karan Anand (Vijay Varma), Naren's former classmate is tasked with investigating the case.

This mystery thriller film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it released on Netflix on 21st September 2023.

