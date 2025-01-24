Bhooth Bangla: Tabu gives ‘end of schedule wala pose’ with team from her upcoming Priyadarshan film opposite Akshay Kumar; PIC

Nearly a week ago, Tabu dropped a sneak peek from the sets of her upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. The actress kickstarted the shoot for the Priyadarshan movie co-starring Akshay Kumar. Minutes ago, on January 24, 2025, the diva ended the schedule of the film. To celebrate and cherish this milestone, she gave an ‘end of schedule wala pose’ with her team and dropped the picture on her social media handle. Check it out!

After a successful stint in Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, Tabu shared the screen with Ajay Devgn in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha last year. In 2024, she also joined the cast of the American science fiction television series Dune: Prophecy as Sister Francesca. Well, she is currently working on Priyadarshan’s next project, Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

On January 24, 2025, she wrapped up a schedule for the movie and celebrated it with a lovely selfie. The Khufiya actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture that featured her entire team. Captioning it, she penned, “End of schedule wala pose.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed the connection between Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. An industry insider exclusively told us that the upcoming movie is being shot in the exact same location as the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The insider stated, “Call it destiny, but Bhooth Bangla has got Akshay and Priyan on the same spot as the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The team is shooting for a marathon schedule at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The entire horror unfolds in this palace, and the team is thrilled to be shooting at the same spot after 18 long years.”

It was also revealed that apart from the Jaipur schedule, parts of Bhooth Bangla will also be shot in Mumbai and London. “The film is a high on VFX, one of its kind fantasy horror-comedy set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. It’s the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre, and his character has some hilarious traits which will bring the house down with laughter,” the source concluded.

For the unknown, Bhooth Bangla is set to hit the big screen in April 2026.

