Bhooth Bangla: Tabu begins shooting for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s horror flick; shares sneak peek from sets

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting for a full-fledged comedy produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The dynamic duo, known for creating some of the most iconic comedies in Indian cinema, revealed their comeback project, a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Since then, the film has become one of the most anticipated releases. Now, Tabu, who is also part of the cast, has shared a sneak peek from the sets as she began shooting for the film.

Tabu took to Instagram and shared a photo of Bhooth Bangla clapboard hinting that she has begun shooting for Akshay Kumar's horror flick. Tabu captioned the post, "Hum yahan bandh hain."

See the post here:

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Ekta Kapoor have successfully reunited the original trio of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani for Bhooth Bangla.

The source mentioned that the return of this iconic team has already put a smile on the faces of audiences across generations. It was further revealed that Bhooth Bangla features a perfect script for their reunion, with each character having traits that will bring out laughter. The aim is to create a unique comic experience set against a backdrop of horror.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's seventh collaboration, following their successful films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sky Force. He is also working on a variety of exciting projects, including Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, and Hera Pheri 3, in addition to Bhooth Bangla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala expresses joy over her post Heeramandi phase; 'Agar Sanjay Bhansali ne...'