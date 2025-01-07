Back in 2007, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan teamed up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and over the years the horror comedy has attained a cult status, and the goodwill pushed it to emerge one of the most successful franchises of Hindi Cinema. 18 years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the creators of OG – Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan – are reuniting on another horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. The film features Akshay in the lead with Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film went on floors on January 6, 2025 in Jaipur and Pinkvilla has an exciting and exclusive update on the shoot.

According to sources close to the development, Bhooth Bangla is being shot on the exact same location as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). “Call it destiny, but Bhooth Bangla has got Akshay and Priyan on the same spot as the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The team is shooting for a marathon schedule at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The entire horror unfolds in this palace, and the team is thrilled to be shooting at the same spot after 18 long years,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the entire ensemble will be a part of this schedule. “The team will be shooting in Jaipur for almost a month and over 60 percent of the film will be shot in the palace. The film marries horror with humour and the madness unfolds in house. There are supernatural elements related to the “Bangla”, and it’s Akshay’s character who comes to be in the centre of the madness,” the source added.

We hear that apart from the Jaipur schedule, parts of Bhooth Bangla will also be shot in Mumbai and London. “The film is a high on VFX, one of its kind fantasy horror-comedy set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. It’s the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre, and his character has some hilarious traits which will bring the house down with laughter,” the source concluded.

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit the big screen in April 2026. Before Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Sky Force, Shakaran, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle. The OG of comedy is returning to the genre with full force. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

