Bhumi Pednekar expresses concern over AI-generated deepfake trend on social media; calls it 'violation'

Indian celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, and many others recently fell prey to the deepfake trend. Their AI-generated videos went viral on social media and created chaos. The way deepfake videos are increasing day by day, it has become a serious matter of concern currently. While several celebrities have already expressed their concern over it, Bhumi Pednekar also shared her opinion on the same in a recent interview.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to AI-generated deepfake trend on social media

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar expressed her concern over AI-generated deepfake videos on the Internet.

She said, "It is not just a breach of one's privacy but also basic rights and safety, especially as a woman. I can't even imagine what it must feel like to see such inappropriate usage of imagery of yours in public. It's such a violation."

Bhumi further expressed her concern and added that to anybody who has gone through this experience, her heart goes out to them. "I truly, truly hope there is a solution which is hard and strong and is implemented right away," the actress said.

A brief about deepfake video

Deepfakes are facial appearance manipulations through deep generative methods. While the act of creating fake content is not new, deepfakes use powerful techniques from machine learning and artificial intelligence to create or generate visual and audio content that can be more easily spoofed.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

The actress is set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bhakshak. On January 31, the trailer for the film was unveiled across various social media platforms. It introduces viewers to the protagonist, Vaishali Singh, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar. Vaishali is a fearless investigative journalist determined to uncover the truth hidden within a girls' shelter in Munawwarpur and expose a heinous crime.

The cast of the film also includes Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film draws inspiration from true events.

Meanwhile, Bhakshak is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

