Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi showers her dad with flowers as they celebrate Diwali 2024: WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are considered among the most ideal couples in Bollywood. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with glimpses of her Diwali celebration with her husband and daughter, Devi. But, the little one stole the limelight as she playfully ran across the home and showered flower petals on her father.

The video begins with Bipasha Basu following her little girl, who runs cutely across her home, decorated with followers and diyas on the festive occasion. Devi stops near her father, and he offers her flower petals. Consequently, the actress and her daughter showered Karan with flower petals and enjoyed the moment.

The lovely family of three was seen celebrating Diwali and doing a Pooja, where the little one joined the celebrations with complete dedication. Devi wore a yellow lehenga choli with a pink-hued border and tied in a cute bun adorned with flowers for the occasion.

The Dhoom 2 actress wore a dark-pink-coloured ethnic outfit with golden jhumkas. She completed her look with subtle makeup and hair tied back in an updo adorned with a gajra. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover looked charming in an ivory outfit.

When Basu shared the video, fans quickly commented and praised the beautiful family. One user wrote, "So cuteness overloaded with Devi, Happy Diwali wishes to super cute Devi, Bipasha and Karan sir."

Another fan praised the couple's upbringing and penned, "Lots of blessings for Dear Devi and parents. You have proved parenting includes values and light nurturing, which you have taught in Devi correctly."

A few weeks ago, the couple and Devi were also spotted at the Durga Puja pandal, where they stunned in ethnic outfits. The little one who will soon turn two impressed everyone with her cuteness and even the paps were eager to click her photos there.

For those unaware, Bipasha and Karan reportedly began dating on the sets of their film Alone and tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

