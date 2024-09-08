WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha and Bipasha Basu’s Devi look mini versions of their actress mothers as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Almost all of B-town welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their abode on September 7. Among them was actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who invited several Bollywood celebrities to her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. To be a part of her festivities, Bipasha Basu and her actor husband, Karan Singh Grover got dressed up. They even took their daughter Devi to the Kundra house. There the little girl met with Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha and had a lovely play time.

Soon after, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable video giving a glimpse of their visit to Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s home. The clip opens with Devi Basu Singh Grover cutely joining her hands in front of the beautifully decked Ganpati idol. The little one looked pretty in the yellow sharara with that cute hair accessory.

Then she met with Shilpa’s daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. The toddler wore a purple and pink salwar-kameez set and a big bright bow. Bipasha then took the opportunity to break the ice between the little girl by showing Devi Samisha’s colorful bangles. The latter then kisses her little friends’ hands. Sharing the adorable video, Basu wrote, “Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Minutes after dropping the video, several people showered love on it. While Malaika Arora and others commented with red heart emojis on Bipasha’s video of the little girl, Raj Kundra wrote, “Samisha loved spending time with Devi.”

Just like Shilpa, other celebs such as Arpita Khan Sharma, designer Manish Malhotra, and the Ambani family hosted Bollywood stars at their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. In a video, Salman Khan was seen performing aarti at his sister’s house along with his dad Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and others.

Soon after, he drove down to Antilia to fulfill his social obligation to be part of Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh puja. He was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others.

