BMCM's Akshay Kumar leaves co-star Tiger Shroff shocked as he teases him with Disha Patani's name; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is a fun personality and there is no denying this fact. The actor is known for being vocal and not shying away from pulling his co-actors legs. Well, today was a big day for all the fans as they got to witness the trailer of the much-awaited film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also starring Tiger Shroff. Today at the trailer launch event, Khiladi Kumar seemed to be in a fun mood and did not hesitate to tease his Chote Miyan, Tiger with his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani’s name.

Akshay Kumar gives advice to Tiger Shroff

During the trailer launch event, a reporter asked both the actors one advice they would give each other. On this Tiger Shroff replied, “Meri aukaad nahi hai kuch bhaashan ya kuch batane ki. One piece of advice that I would like to give him is that keep doing what he is doing because I don’t see any flaw in our very own Khiladi. I think he is ageing backwards. I thought I was doing pretty well in the action genre but after seeing the OG Khiladi in action, I know that I have a lot to learn. Keep inspiring younger heroes like me.”

After this, it was Akshay Kumar’s turn to give one piece of advice to Tiger and he left everyone in splits with his answer. The actor said, “Main Tiger se yahi kehna chahunga ki Tiger, humesha ek hi Disha me raha karo.” With this, he hinted at a possible relationship between Tiger and Disha Patani and this left everyone laughing. Well, the expression on the Baaghi actor’s face too was too hard to miss and Akshay went on to hug him.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is brought to you by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, is both written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The project is financially backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024, mark your calendars for this exciting venture.

