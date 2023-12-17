Bollywood Debutant of 2023 Results: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts and title by 73%

On December 15, Pinkvilla ran a poll with all the Bollywood debutants of 2023. Among them were Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Shehnaaz Gill, Alizeh Agnihotri, Nayanthara, Rajveer Deol, Raj Kundra, Paloma Dhillon, Palak Tiwari, and Avneet Kaur. These rising stars made striking debuts in the glitzy world of Bollywood in 2023. The verdict is finally out! Scroll down to find out which Bollywood debutant of 2023 emerged as the winner.

Fans vote Shehnaaz Gill as winner of best Bollywood Debutant of 2023 POLL

14 stars were in the run for the best Bollywood Debutant of 2023. The final polling results, based on voting by 593 users in 2 days, saw Shehnaaz Gill emerge as a favorite Bollywood Debutant of 2023 with a huge lead of 73 percent votes. The actress debuted in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Apart from Shehnaaz, The Archies stars Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina became second with 7 percent votes each, and Nayanthara who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan became the third in our poll with 4 percent votes of best Bollywood Debutant of 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samjhi, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Satish Kaushik, Jassie Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Daggubati Venkatesh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Aashif Sheikh, Tej Sapru, Amit Tiwari, Bhoomika Chawla, and Rohini Hattangad.

Advertisement

Speaking about the story of the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set in Delhi and Hyderabad, and centers on Bhaijaan (Salman Khan), who, at a young age, rescues three other children (Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill) from an orphanage that has been devastated by disaster and resolves to take care of them. As adults, they guard their neighborhood against cunning developers and swear never to wed.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming. The chick-flick is directed by Karan Boolani and bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor.

The actress received mainstream recognition and rose to prominence owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 13. However, she finished up as a third runner-up, losing to Asim Riaz.

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Debutant of 2023 POLL: Shehnaaz Gill to Suhana Khan, who impressed you the most?