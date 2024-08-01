Bollywood Newswrap, August 1: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes roti; Kim Kardashian drops 'lost files' from Anant-Radhika's wedding

A new month of 2024 has started, and rest assured, the first day was filled with lots of exciting news and happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on any updates of August 1, you have arrived at the right place, as this newswrap is a roundup of the top headlines of the day. From Priyanka Chopra’s little munchkin Malti Marie making a roti to Kim Kardashian sharing unseen pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 1, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra drops PIC of Malti Marie making a roti in her ‘lately’ dump

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her recent moments in Australia, where she is shooting for her movie The Bluff. The post included a picture of her daughter Malti Marie making a chapati, with her hands and face having flecks of flour. PC emotionally stated, “m making roti (crying emoji) @maltimarie.”

2. Kim Kardashian’s BTS pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Kim Kardashian was in Mumbai last month to attend the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kim recently dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures showcasing how she got ready for the occasion in ethnic outfits. She captioned the post, “India lost files.”

3. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny’s teaser released

The teaser of the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released today. The 1-minute, 34-second clip features intriguing and action-packed scenes against the backdrop of the retro song Raat Baaki. The release date of the Raj & DK show was announced as November 7.

4. Taapsee Pannu opens up about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein releasing back-to-back

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of two movies this month. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba arrives on Netflix on August 9, while Khel Khel Mein hits theaters on August 15. In an interview with the Indian Express, Taapsee talked about them releasing back-to-back, saying, “I have two films, but they are back-to-back, which I didn’t want!” She said that the movies were of different genres, but it was still not as per her plans.

5. John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa trailer unveiled

The official trailer of the upcoming action drama Vedaa was launched by the makers today. The 3-minute, 10-second trailer gives a glimpse into the plot and showcases the characters of John Abraham and Sharvari in an action-packed avatar. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film releases on August 15.

