Taapsee Pannu reacts to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein releasing back-to-back: 'I had planned two films a year, but...'

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for two film releases, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, in the month of August 2024. Interestingly, including these two movies, Taapsee will have over 10 releases in the post-pandemic era. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she had planned only two films a year. She also reacted to her upcoming movies releasing back-to-back and admitted that she didn’t wish for it.

Talking to The Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu shared that her 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba was supposed to arrive in 2020, the same year as her film Thappad. However, this didn’t happen as the lockdown was in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taapsee said, “When Haseen Dillruba released in 2021, I had planned two films a year, but it so happened that I could only have one (in 2020), and then everything got piled on and it started coming out as a burst!” She expressed that it went against her plans and gave the impression that she was signing so many movies, something that wasn’t true.

Pannu further mentioned that she thought her backlog had cleared out with the release of her comedy-drama Dunki in 2023, in which she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, and that there would now only be two films released annually.

However, now her movies Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein are releasing back-to-back in August 2024. Calling it the “other extreme,” Taapsee stated, “I have two films, but they are back-to-back, which I didn’t want!” But she believed that since one is releasing on OTT and the other in cinemas, they wouldn’t intrude on one another’s space.

Advertisement

Taapsee added that the movies belonged to different genres, and her characters were very different. But she reiterated that it wasn’t according to her plan, stating, “That’s why they say life is what happens when you are busy making plans.”

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, hits Netflix on August 9. Her other film Khel Khel Mein, also featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal, will arrive in cinemas on August 15.

ALSO READ: Ulajh: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming thriller