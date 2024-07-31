Bollywood Newswrap, July 31: Sidharth Malhotra wishes birthday girl Kiara Advani; Arjun Rampal on failed marriage with Mehr Jesia

Today, July 31, 2024, was filled with a lot of exciting updates in Bollywood. If you missed out on any of them, you need not worry as this newswrap revisits the top headlines of the day. From Sidharth Malhotra posting a love-filled birthday wish for his wife Kiara Advani to Arjun Rampal talking about his unsuccessful marriage with Mehr Jesia, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of July 31, 2024:



1. Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday post for ‘kindest soul’ Kiara Advani

On the special occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, her husband Sidharth Malhotra dropped a stunning picture of the actress from their celebration. He wrote in his caption on Instagram, “Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know, Here is to many more memories together.”

2. Arjun Rampal takes ‘responsibility’ for his failed marriage with Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia, and the couple officially divorced in 2019. The actor recently graced The Ranveer Show podcast and took responsibility for what went wrong in their marriage. He said, “I had come from a broken home, and for me to have not succeeded in marriage was really something that I had to look back on and understand why it went wrong. And I realized why it went wrong, and I take responsibility for it.”

3. Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse into Greece vacation

Earlier, pictures of Kriti Sanon vacationing with rumored beau Kabir Bahia had gone viral on the internet. Now Kriti has posted a series of photos from the Greece holiday on her Instagram. She was seen posing on the beach in a bikini with her sister Nupur Sanon and her other friends. Fans even speculated that the pictures were clicked by Kabir.

4. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to wrap on August 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, is all set to conclude filming on August 2. A source reported, “The entire star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shooting at the moment and are excited to finish their journey with the team on Friday.”

5. Aamir Khan hosts success bash for Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaj

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his debut in June with the movie Maharaj. Aamir recently hosted a success bash for the film, and his pictures with Junaid, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, Reena Dutta, and director Siddharth P. Malhotra surfaced on the internet.

