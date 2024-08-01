Still not over Kim Kardashian's ethnic outfits at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Beauty mogul drops BTS pictures

Among the international celebrities who traveled to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding were global icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The event was held on Friday, July 12, at Jio World Drive in Mumbai, a venue owned by the Ambani family. Kim donned gorgeous ethnic attires for the celebration, captivating everyone with her beauty. Photos of her outfits quickly spread across social media, creating a buzz.

The actress recently took to social media to share some unseen photos of her outfit. These behind-the-scenes pictures are sure to melt your heart.

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share some stunning behind-the-scenes photos of her ethnic outfits from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. In the pictures, Kim is seen wearing a silver saree paired with an enormous diamond necklace. She also tried emerald green accessories with her silver saree. Besides this, she looked breathtaking in a silver and grey thigh-high slit gown and a vibrant red lehenga. She even shared a car selfie with her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Sharing the stunning photos, Kim captioned them, "India lost files." The moment she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with praise. Actress Mrunal Thakur couldn't resist and added a fire emoji, while celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

The Kardashian sisters' visit to Mumbai wasn't just about showcasing fashion; it also provided a peek into their experiences in the city. Earlier that day, they shared a lighthearted video on Instagram of their autorickshaw ride, giving fans a taste of their Indian adventure. Their presence added a touch of Hollywood glamor to the wedding and offered a platform for a global audience to experience Indian wedding traditions.

In addition to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, other notable attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding included John Cena, Mike Tyson, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tony Blair and Cherie Blair, and celebrity stylist Law Roach, among others.

