Vedaa Trailer OUT: John Abraham, Sharvari leave no stone unturned to fight oppressive system; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy are a bonus.

Vedaa is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and the buzz has captured fans ever since it was announced. The action thriller stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. After a long wait, the makers of the film finally released the trailer today, August 1, as promised. In the trailer, one can experience John and Sharvari's action stunts while Tamannaah shines bright.

The 3-minute and 10-second trailer of Vedaa opens with a gripping plot where John Abraham's character Abhimanyu can be seen hand-tied by a group of people from the oppressive system. It follows a woman named Vedaa, played by Sharvari fighting against all the odd systems with the help of John. The high-octane action thriller features powerful stunts of these two actors. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and Abhishek Banerjee added anticipation to the movie.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Vedaa was certified U/A by CBFC with no cuts. “Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further mentioned that the makers will extensively promote the film over 15 days and are confident to grab the attention of the audience with their strong content and pre-release assets. Notably, the Vedaa trailer too has been certified U/A by the CBFC with a run time of 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani marking his reunion with John Abraham after the success of Batla House. The cast also features Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Kapil Nirmal, and more.

Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios with Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment and is scheduled for an Independence Day release (15th August).

