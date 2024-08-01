Priyanka Chopra gives peek into life ‘lately’ ft. singing Disney song, Malti Marie making roti, watching Olympics and more

Priyanka Chopra has been in Australia for quite some time now, where she is shooting for her movie The Bluff. The actress keeps sharing glimpses from her stay there, including special moments with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie. She has now dropped a ‘Lately’ dump, which featured a lot of fun activities like watching the ongoing Olympics, the mother-daughter duo singing a Disney song, Malti making roti, and more.

Today, August 1, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos giving a peek into her recent time in Australia. She captioned the dump as ‘Lately’ and went on to explain each slide in a note. The first photo was a mirror selfie of PC in which she was seen in stunt protection gear. She said, “1: partial padding for stunts. Takes forever to get into costume. Sorry, ADs.”

Next was a cute picture of her little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas making a chapati. Her hands and face had flecks of flour. Her proud mother stated, “2: m making roti (crying emoji) @maltimarie.”

In another snapshot, Priyanka held a plaque card of Miss Ercell and explained, “3: miss ercell from cayman 🇰🇾 is one of my inspirations for the #thebluff ‘God has given me this day to use that will ..I’m exchanging a day of my life for it.. So I shall not forget the price I paid for it.’”

In a video, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and her friends were seen cooking together in the kitchen. As the others worked, the Desi Girl playfully said, “What am I doing? Being pretty.”

In her caption, she wrote, “4: coming back home after a really hard day at work, to a home cooked meal by my mom, and on this instant, my girl, Anjula and my team was such a blessing and exactly what I need to recuperate and go and do it again tomorrow, @khushboobajpai06 @tylerwincott15 @oysterlily.”

Then a video captured a heartwarming moment between Priyanka and Malti as they sung the song How Far I'll Go from Disney’s Moana on their microphones. PC said, “5: Moana, Malti and Mama.”

Alongside a picture showing Priyanka’s mother in the kitchen, she stated, “6: main chefs in the kitchen @anjula_acharia @drmadhuakhourichopra.” Next was a glimpse from the film sets, which the Dil Dhadakne Do actress explained, saying, “7: long days, sometimes you just need to recharge onset in between shots.”

There was also a picture in the slide that showed a television screen playing a game from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Rooting for team India, Priyanka expressed in the caption, “8: the Olympics 2024 baby, go team India!! and also the best athletes from all around the world. I love the Olympics.”

The last picture in the Instagram post was a stunning selfie of Priyanka, and she added, “9: just me on another day at work. Boring.”

Coming to Priyanka Chopra’s movie The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film follows the story of a former female pirate. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. The cast also includes Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

