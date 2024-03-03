Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 2: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose with Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna twerk on Zingaat

On the second day of March 2024, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of captivating moments that grabbed headlines. Among the most talked-about occurrences was a viral image featuring two prominent power couples: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Adding to the day's memorable moments was an unexpected and electrifying sight: international sensation Rihanna and Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor sharing the dance floor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 2, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

One of the most talked-about events today was a viral image showcasing two prominent power couples: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The captivating image of the two couples posing together set the internet ablaze, sparking discussions and excitement across social media platforms.

2. Janvhi Kapoor and Rihanna twerk together

Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing a video of herself dancing and twerking with none other than Rihanna to the upbeat song Zingaat. In awe of the moment, Janhvi captioned the video, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it, goodbye," expressing her admiration for Rihanna's dance moves and charisma.

Advertisement

3. Ileana D’cruz talks about postpartum depression

Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram to share her postpartum journey with her fans. In a candid post, she opened up about her experience with postpartum depression, shedding light on the challenges she has faced. Ileana shared her commitment to working on herself every day, striving to carve out time for self-care in order to improve her well-being.