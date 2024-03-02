Ileana D’cruz talks about ‘alienating feeling’ because of postpartum depression: 'Been Incredibly tough’

Ileana D'Cruz has joyfully embraced parenthood since welcoming her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, last year. The actress generously shares glimpses of her pregnancy journey and cherished moments with her son. In a recent Instagram post, Ileana opened up about the postpartum phase, expressing that she is navigating it one day at a time.

See Ileana's latest Insta post

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared selfie and captioned it, "Hi …It’s been a while since I’ve really taken a photo of myself or posted something on here…Between being a full time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha. Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep deprived doesn’t help lol".

She further added, "Definitely not trying to come across as complaining because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But we just don’t talk about postpartum depression enough. It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling.

And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30min workout and 5 min shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that. So what I’m trying to say is I’m working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse into my new life now. Which I love btw- there’s so many amazing things that have happened to me and it’s been an emotional overwhelming journey. I just haven’t been one of those moms who’ve “bounced back” immediately. I’m being kinder on myself and my body and getting to a stronger healthy me at my own pace. But I’m coming back, That’s all. Thanks for sticking around and reading".

Advertisement

More about Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, having graced multiple films in various languages, decided to take a break from work recently to devote time to her newborn baby. While her last on-screen appearance was alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, co-produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz drops funny yet relatable post about her, son Koa Phoenix Dolan and it is every new mom ever