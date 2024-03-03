WATCH: Ivanka Trump takes dandiya lessons with daughter Arabella at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

The Ambani pre-wedding is getting grander with every passing day. Last night we saw Rihanna set the stage on fire with her performance. On the second day of the soiree, a Garba night was organized for the guests to enjoy a slice of the Gujarati tradition and culture. American businesswoman and the daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump was seen taking Dandiya lessons before she could ace the floor at night.

Ivanka Trump takes Dandiya lessons at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Among the international guests who arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was Ivanka Trump who attended the soiree with her daughter Arabella. The American businesswoman decided to take part in the merriment by taking a lesson or two on Garba. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a clip of her learning the folk dance with her daughter and some other women.

Donning a white floor-length dress, Ivanka looked pretty as she learned the dance form. Little by little, she took the lessons along with her daughter. Sharing the video, she penned, “Learning the dandiya garba dance with Arabella.”

Take a look:

As the guests are all set for the Sangeet night, their looks have started surfacing online. Several inside videos from the event have also gone viral. In one clip, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen striking a pose together with some other guests. Along with them, soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were looking stunning at the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Advertisement

The Piku actress wore a shiny beige lehenga ensemble that had intricate gold work done on it. Looking like royalty, the actress made heads turn as she wore a stunning choker necklace and dangling earrings. Keeping her makeup toned down and her hair tied in a clean, sleek bun, she exuded regal vibes. As for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, he went with a black suit that had an eye-popping bird painted on it in an electric blue color.

Take a look:

At today’s event, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will be performing which will be followed by an after-party.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: INSIDE glimpses ft. Sidharth-Kiara, Ranbir, DeepVeer, VicKat and more from day 2 celebration go viral