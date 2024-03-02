PIC: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

It’s day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala that’s happening in Jamnagar currently. This morning, the family hosted a walk on the wildside at the Vantara Rescue Centre. For this, the guests were requested to dress in jungle fever. A while ago, a picture of soon-to-be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Jamnagar

Among the thousands of guests who arrived to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash were Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, at the event, the couples united to pose for the camera. Now, the picture is selling like hotcakes online. A fan page of Katrina and Vicky posted photos in which the celebs looked chic together.

Kat was seen in a printed beige-hued dress while her husband, Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal went with beige and brown tones for the morning event. As for Ranveer Singh who is excited to become a daddy, he adorned a pair of beige pants with a green shirt going perfectly with the jungle theme of the event. His wife Deepika chose subtle colors and was seen in a two-piece set with a long jacket.

Take a look:

