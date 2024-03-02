PIC: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pose with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh united with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Mar 02, 2024  |  10:06 PM IST |  492
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Pic courtesy: vickykatrina.updates on Instagram

It’s day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala that’s happening in Jamnagar currently. This morning, the family hosted a walk on the wildside at the Vantara Rescue Centre. For this, the guests were requested to dress in jungle fever. A while ago, a picture of soon-to-be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Jamnagar

Among the thousands of guests who arrived to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash were Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, at the event, the couples united to pose for the camera. Now, the picture is selling like hotcakes online. A fan page of Katrina and Vicky posted photos in which the celebs looked chic together.

Kat was seen in a printed beige-hued dress while her husband, Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal went with beige and brown tones for the morning event. As for Ranveer Singh who is excited to become a daddy, he adorned a pair of beige pants with a green shirt going perfectly with the jungle theme of the event. His wife Deepika chose subtle colors and was seen in a two-piece set with a long jacket.

Related Stories

Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 1: Big celebs at Anant-Radhika's cocktail; Ramayana's announcement
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 1: Big celebs at Anant-Radhika's cocktail; Ramayana's announcement
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone turn heads at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding
entertainment
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone turn heads at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding

Advertisement

Take a look:


ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose together

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: vickykatrina.updates on Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles