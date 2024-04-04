Border 2: Sunny Deol-led upcoming film's story to be set in same night as Border's events? REPORT

Immediately after the grand success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's fans demanded a sequel to his much-loved film Border also starring Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Pooja Bhatt among others. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sunny Deol and filmmaker JP Dutta will be collaborating for Border 2. Now there seems to be a new development regarding the project.

Border 2 will recap the events of Border from the perspective of all the wings of IAF

According to a ETimes report, technically Sunny Deol-led Border 2 won't be a sequel to the 1997 film. A source has been quoted as saying, "Border 2 is not going to be a sequel, but instead it is a story that took place on the same night as Border's events."

"The battle of Longewala was fought not just by our Indian Army but also by the Navy and the Air Force, and the story of Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces." the source further explains.

More about Border 2

Border 2 is expected to be the biggest war film in India. Along with Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana is also expected to play one of the lead roles in the film. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh who helmed the 2019 film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Advertisement

Sharing details about the film, a source earlier exclusively told Pinkvilla, "There was a version that was created earlier by in-house team of JP Dutta, but with Anurag on board, he is writing the subject with his approach. Ayushmann had heard the earlier version and was on board, but now, he will also decide once he hears the quality of his role in the final draft," the source concluded.

Sunny Deol's work front

Sunny Deol is currently working on his upcoming much-talked-about film Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol among others.

Sunny will also be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming Ramayana trilogy. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the trilogy will have Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, and Yash as Raavan.

ALSO READ: 12 Sunny Deol dialogues that are as iconic as the Gadar actor