Bruised Varun Dhawan poses with his 'constant khoobsurti' Natasha Dalal in THROWBACK PIC from Citadel: Honey Bunny's Serbia schedule

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 7. The actor has now taken to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the series’ Serbia schedule and it features his wife Natasha Dalal. The duo can be seen seated in a serene backdrop and having a cute lunch date as they pose for a selfie.

The audio playing in the background is Varun’s latest song Khoobsurat from Stree 2 where he starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Referring to the same, the new dad captioned the post, “My constant #khoobsurati (red heart emoji) in my life #tbt filming in Serbia for #honeybunny getting bruised was pretty normal on that set.”

Check out this adorable picture of B-town’s hit couple here:-

Several users took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on this wholesome selfie posted by Varun Dhawan. Actor Saqib Saleem quipped, “Ek post se saari cheezien plug-in.. marketing genius.” One user shared, “Haha did reel Honey knows that Boney dated the ‘Real Honey’ in the set of #honeybunny.” Another commented, “The caption and you guys (red heart, heart eyes, and Nazar emoji) @varundvn Made my day even more Khoobsurat.”

For the unversed, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the Russo Brothers’ hit American series Citadel which has been recreated for Amazon Prime Video by Raj & DK. Other than Varun, it also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning, The action thriller series is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024.

Stree 2, on the other hand, is gearing up for a massive box-office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. The horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe which will be released on August 15th, 2024.

Varun Dhawan, on his personal front, married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 3rd, 2024.

