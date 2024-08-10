EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao says he could have done Hansal Mehta’s Shahid differently: 'I don’t know better or not but…'

Rajkummar Rao who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Stree 2 recently appeared on Pinkvilla’s Masterclass with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The actor shared several bits and bytes from his career in our hour-long interview among which he also confessed that he could have done his 2012 movie Shahid differently if it was offered to him today.

When asked to look back at any such films that he thinks see a different Sunday today, Rajkummar Rao told us, “It happens with every film to be honest. You also grow as a human being. What I was 10 years back when I did Shahid and today I have more experience as a person. I have lived more life. I am way more mature in my thought process. I think it’s a very natural process that every actor goes through. I think you ask any actor how would you look back and say, they’ll be like Ya, I wish I could do it now. It could have been different. I don’t know better or not, but different for sure.”

Watch Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s full interview with Pinkvilla here:-

Shraddha Kapoor was also asked to share her thoughts on the same, to which the actress told us, “When I see myself, there are 10 questions going on in my head. Should have I done it like this? This is not a particular film, this is probably all the films. There is a parallel narrative going on in my head. Should it have been like this or that then after some time I’ll be like it’s all good the way it is. (I believe) take your learnings and move forward and apply them forward. I feel that for me, the best is yet to come.”

Shahid was a biographical drama based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated. This 2012 film was directed by Hansal Mehta and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap, Sunil Bohra, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Other than Rao, it also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur in key roles.

Stree 2 arrives in theatres near you on August 15th, 2024.

