New Dad Varun Dhawan flaunts his perfectly carved abs in latest PICS; Janhvi Kapoor’s comment will leave you in splits

The new dad is literally in the daddy zone and the entire internet is melting. Varun Dhawan has caught us off guard with his bare-chested pictures and oh good lord, he’s a dream to devour. His perfectly carved abs paired with a silver neckpiece are giving the netizens chills and we aren’t even complaining.

Varun Dhawan’s abs-fied pictures are making the internet lose it

“God’s been unfair with most of us,” wrote Varun’s co-star of his next Mrunal Thakur and we cannot agree more. Jr Dhawan had captioned his post, ‘God’s plan’ - a song by Drake. Janhvi Kapoor who is working with him in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Was god’s plan to give you abs’. I mean all of us drooling, there’s no debate.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s wallpaper-worthy pictures here:-

Details about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s next

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan who earlier worked together in the Dulhania franchise will reunite for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Many reports speculated that is Dulhania 3 but there’s no official confirmation on this.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in key roles and is slated to release in theatres on April 18, 2025. The movie’s filming is currently underway. For the unversed, this would be Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration after Bawaal.

Advertisement

About Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur’s next

Details about this have been shared by Pinkvilla exclusively time and again. We recently revealed that this David Dhawan directorial has been titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - a line from a song of Biwi No. 1. Our source exclusively detailed, “It’s a quirky title in sync with the world that David Dhawan is looking to create with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sreelela. It’s a fun family entertainer with the love triangle of the trio at the center.”

This out-and-out comedy also stars Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait and is being produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner, TIP Entertainment. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will arrive in the theatres on October 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to begin shooting for dad David Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy entertainer from July 12: Report