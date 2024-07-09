Varun Dhawan to begin shooting for dad David Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy entertainer from July 12: Report

In 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report about the reunion of Varun Dhawan with his dad and filmmaker David Dhawan for the fourth time. We further reported the release dates of this out-and-out actioner and most recently broke the news of Kannada star Sreeleela being locked to make her Bollywood debut with this untitled multi-starrer.

When will Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next go on floors?

Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Entertainment, it will also star Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul in key roles. A recent report published in Midday reveals that this highly-anticipated film will go on floors on July 12. The cast has already started their reading sessions as per the portal.

A source close to the portal revealed that a huge set has been erected in Mehboob Studios, and David Dhawan is planning to begin the movie indoors with Varun. “The schedule has been planned in such a way that the team will film in the Bandra studio through the monsoons, after which they will move to other locations,” the source added.

More about Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next

Having already wrapped up Baby John, Varun Dhawan will juggle this movie with Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The reports further suggested that if everything goes as planned, the project will see a closure by Diwali and will head to post-production thereafter.

For the unversed, the movie will mark Varun and David’s fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No 1 (2020). Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, the father-son duo’s next promises to be a tale that will celebrate family, love, and laughter.

Pinkvilla’s source had exclusively told us, “Much like all David Dhawan comedies, this one is also a love triangle where the humor is a result of confusion in leading man’s life. The team has roped in Sreeleela to play Varun’s love interest in the film.”

Having mounted as a pakka-commercial entertainer, our source suggests that David doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned in giving Sreeleela her perfect launch in the Hindi markets with this one.

