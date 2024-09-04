Call Me Bae: Kartik Aaryan indulges in fun banter with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim at Ananya Panday-led show's special screening; WATCH

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut series, Call Me Bae. Ahead of its release on September 6, the makers organized a screening of the series in Mumbai while inviting the who's who of Bollywood. Actors like Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who were once rumored to be dating, also attended the Call Me Bae screening on Wednesday night. Kartik indulged in fun banter with Sara while sharing light-hearted moments at Ananya Panday-led series screening. Sara's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined the duo.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan can be seen chilling with both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the screening of Call Me Bae. The clip begins with Kartik bursting into laughter with Ibrahim. Sara, who is standing with them, smiles while watching them bond well. The Chandu Champion actor flashes his cute smile at the moment. The Love Aaj Kal 2 stars then leave the spot with their backs towards the camera.

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is sporting a stubble beard and short hair. Ibrahim wore a grey and white sweatshirt with black trousers. Sara was all gorgeous in a black jumpsuit and open hair look.

While we wonder what the joke is about, the trio hanging out together makes us go gaga over their bond.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are gushing over Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's reunion which happened after a long time. Some of them dropped sweet reactions for the rumored former couple in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Omg Sartik," followed by a red heart and awestruck emojis.

An Instagram user dropped fire emojis. "That's so cute," read a comment. A fan asked, "Are they back together?"

Another fan posted awestruck and red heart emojis in the comments.

For the uninitiated, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reportedly dated while working together in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film, Love Aaj Kal. They parted ways later on.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion earlier this year. He has Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 in his kitty. Meanwhile, Sara has movies like Metro... In Dino, Skyforce, and Eagle in the pipeline.

