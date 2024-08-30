Kartik Aaryan leases out his posh Rs 17.4 crore Juhu apartment and the per-month rent will leave you surprised

Kartik Aaryan has rented out his posh apartment in Mumbai of Rs 17.4 crore for Rs 4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed through the prop-tech platform Square Yards. The lease agreement, which was registered on August 28, involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 42,500.

As reported by a real estate website, the property registration included a stamp duty of Rs 42,500. The apartment, situated in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society, covers an area of 1,912 square feet. Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari, jointly purchased the property on June 30, 2024, for Rs 17.5 crore.

The purchase came with a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, which included two parking spots. According to information from a real estate website, the apartment's rental yield is 3.1 percent. Interestingly, this isn't Aaryan's only investment in real estate; in July 2023, his parents acquired a Rs 16.5 crore apartment on the 8th floor of the same building.

Juhu, famous for its picturesque beachfront and upscale homes, continues to be a preferred location for celebrities and business professionals. The area's appeal is boosted by its closeness to luxury amenities. Square Yards reports that the rental yield on Aaryan's property is 3.1%, indicating the portion of the property's overall value that is generated each year from rental income.

Last year, Aaryan's mother, Mala Tiwari, leased a 3,681-square-foot apartment from actor Shahid Kapoor, agreeing to a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh for a lease period of 36 months. Earlier this year, well-known lyricist Javed Akhtar also bought a house in the same area, highlighting Juhu’s enduring appeal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan was last in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. The movie opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, the actor is gearing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Kartik, Anees Bazmee, Bhushan Kumar, and their team were working on an exclusive teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The teaser was being prepared with the Diwali season in mind, and the makers were aiming to have it ready by mid-August.

Once the teaser was finalized, including VFX output, they would decide on a launch date. Their goal was to release it as soon as possible to generate excitement, as they were confident the content would entertain audiences during the Diwali festive season. The source also mentioned that the teaser aimed to establish the Diwali 2024 release date in the audience's minds.

After finishing work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan was preparing to begin filming the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Mudassar Aziz directing. The actor was eager to return to his usual style with a series of comedic entertainers.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, the director shared an update on the sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh. He disclosed that this project would be his next directorial venture, with various elements currently being finalized. Mudassar Aziz assured that, as he was approaching it as the next chapter in the exploration of the dynamics between man, woman, and 'her,' the sequel would not be conventional.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr. in talks with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv; Part 1 of this action drama rolls in 2026